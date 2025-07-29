Chicago Fire season 14 premiere date revealed; what it means

If you were not excited before to see Chicago Fire season 14 premiere on NBC, let’s just say we have more news that might be up your alley!

This week, the folks at the network confirmed that the firehouse drama will arrive starting on Wednesday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It is wedged in the middle of the One Chicago lineup as it has always been, so there is no fundamental change when it comes to that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what is going to be different about the next Chicago Fire chapter? The only thing that we can say for now is that you’ve got a turnaround with Carver and Ritter both leaving the team. We know that this is a show that has endured a lot of departures over the years but at the same time, we do not tend to think that it ever gets easier.

As for other stories, we tend to think that Stella Kidd’s pregnancy has to be front and center given that this is something quite different than we’ve seen on the show before. They have tackled adoption and parenting, but what does it mean to have a pregnant person within the squad? How does that change Stella’s perspective and relationship with Severide? There is a lot of ground to be explored here and alongside Ruzek and Burgess over on Chicago PD, we would argue that this is one of the most important couples of the entire franchise. We certainly hope that there are a number of opportunities to service their story.

Hopefully at some point in September, we are going to see a new preview for Chicago Fire, one that sets the stage further for what is ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire now, including the news that Jack Damon is not returning

What are you most eager to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in thee attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







