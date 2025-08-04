Is Morgan Spector leaving The Gilded Age? Is George dead?

Following this week’s penultimate episode of The Gilded Age, it is fair to wonder one thing — is Morgan Spector leaving the show? If nothing else, the HBO show wants to do whatever it can at this point to make you think that could be the case.

After all, in the closing seconds of this week’s episode, they certainly made it appear as though George Russell was shot by an assassin. He was at point-blank range, which is why it is not altogether hard to sit here and envision a scenario where the character is gone.

Now, of course, here is where we would throw the reminder out you that a show like this is meant to deceive you. George could be dead, but wouldn’t it be a little bit weird if he was taken out so soon after John’s accident? At a certain point Julian Fellowes does have to stop writing out a lot of the characters who are a part of the show, even if he does have a big cast.

Despite the idea that George might be dead, we still look towards the finale thinking that he is not. After all, keeping him alive is the better way to facilitate more story, especially given the embattled nature of some of his businesses. There is also the matter of who hired the assassin in the first place, meaning that there is room for a lot of great stories to be told.

Above all else, can we just be happy that the show has been renewed for a season 4 already? That is what we tend to think at least, if for no other reason than that some of these plots could be extended.

Do you think that we’ve reached the end of Morgan Spector on The Gilded Age?

