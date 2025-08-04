Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more when it comes to Euphoria season 3 at this point?

Well, we should just start things off here by noting that the Zendaya drama has been in the works for a rather long period of time. Filming started up earlier this year and while we know there is a time jump and some crazy storylines, a lot of the finer details are under wraps.

So as we do look more and more towards the remainder of August, we are well-aware of the fact that a premiere date announcement could be in the months ahead. However, Euphoria itself is not going to be back until we get around to the new year. Late winter or early spring is the most likely window for HBO at this point; we imagine that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to be on in January and then after that, we will get more into Rue and the rest of these characters.

At this point, it is a little too early to imagine that a date announcement is going to be coming up this month … but later this year? That is where we look at things and say that it does actually feel feasible and like something that could happen. Given how important this show is ratings-wise, it feels inevitable that it is going to have a pretty long promotional campaign. We also do think that the odds are high that season 3 will be the final one, mostly because this is a cast that is going to get a lot of other opportunities — none of them are short on options.

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

