Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney on ‘wild ride’

The arrival of Euphoria season 3 is still months away, so we are still in a spot here where we will take whatever tease we can get. That includes more teases from Sydney Sweeney, who has been one of the most willing to share teases of any of the current cast.

(Of course, it certainly helps that the actress has had a lot of stuff to support.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a recent interview with Bustle, Sweeney expressed a lot of happiness that came with being around her cast and crew again — but also her take on the story ahead:

“I’m so happy to be back. It feels like I’m with my OG family, … We’ve been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It’s like a reunion … [As for Cassie’s story] I can say that it’s going to be a wild ride. I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie’s life. I’m very excited for the entire show.”

We anticipate that by the end of the year, we are going to be seeing some more insight on Euphoria straight from HBO, whether it be a premiere date or some other details all about what lies ahead. Our general feeling is that this could very well be the final season, largely due to the fact that at this point, it is really hard to get the entire cast back together with all of their other commitments.

Now, we just have to cross our fingers and hope that the season is worth the wait, and is the right combination of dramatic and crazy. That is harder than you would imagine!

Related – Get more news on Euphoria, including the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see from Sydney Sweeney moving into Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







