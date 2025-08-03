Alien: Earth spoilers: Show EP on new alien species

There are a few different things that have been baked into the DNA of Alien: Earth from the very beginning here. What’s one of the big ones? Well, that is rather simple: The idea that there are going to be multiple new alien species joining the xenomorphs that have been a part of the show since the original movie.

So why try to expand the story with different types of aliens? Well, as it turns out, there is a pretty simple reason here: To offer up even more variety, and also to make sure that some viewers end up being surprised.

Speaking about all of this more in a recent piece over at TVLine, creator Noah Hawley explained further why it was so important to throw said aliens in here:

“One of the things that you can never reproduce in an audience that has seen an Alien movie is the feeling you had the first time you saw the life cycle of this creature in that first film … It’s just unreproducible. You know that it’s an egg, and it’s face huggers, it’s chest bursters, all that. So that’s where the idea for other creatures came from.

“I want you to have that feeling, because that feeling is integral to the Alien experience. But I can’t do it with these creatures. So let’s introduce new creatures where you don’t know how they reproduce or what they eat, so that you can have that ‘I’m out’ feeling multiple times a week.”

The more that we hear someone like Hawley speak about the show and the plans for it, the more optimistic we become that this will be a hit. At this point, how can you really think anything otherwise?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

