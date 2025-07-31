Alien: Earth spoilers: Creator on relationship to movies

The premiere of Alien: Earth is just about here and with that, of course, there is so much to be excited about! Creator Noah Hawley has a chance here to really dive into a franchise that has existed for a long time and yet, there is still so much about it we do not quite know. Some of that is likely due to the rather simple fact that most of the films are sci-fi horror and are about the survival of a small team.

In some ways, there are obvious connections between the movies — especially when Ripley is a major part of several of them. However, that does not mean that the show itself (which is set before most of Ripley’s adventures) will be nodding that directly to them.

In an interview right now with Bloody Disgusting, Hawley had the following to say about the relationship between the show and the movies:

… We’re telling a parallel story. I’m not actively engaging with the films themselves in terms of who’s on the other end of the phone or that idea. I’m not looking to connect it to those movies, literally. I think it’s more taking the elements of the original films and expanding them for my own purposes. It’s remarkable how little mythology there is to a franchise that’s six movies deep; all we really know about the way humanity is organized is that it’s built around a corporation, the Weyland-Yutani corporation. I just expanded that to more of a corporate power struggle.

Of course, this alone is exciting enough to convince us to keep watching — and who knows just where it will lead in the end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

