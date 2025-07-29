Alien: Earth spoilers: Sydney Chandler on Wendy character

The premiere of Alien: Earth is coming to FX sooner rather than later, and with it actually on the horizon, why not discuss the characters a little more?

We’ve heard a little bit about some of the characters within the world of the show, which is set in an earlier timeline than some of the Ripley movies. Front and center for all of them right now is Sydney Chandler in the role of Wendy. She is a terminally ill child who finds herself placed within the body of an adult synthetic, which clearly is going to give her a unique outlook. Also, this is a chance to explore synthetics, who were clearly important dating all the way back to the original Alien film.

So what does Chandler have to say about this part right now? Speaking to TV Insider, the actress notes that she is searching for her brother. Also, she indicated further that there are elements of Noah Hawley’s story that appealed to her greatly:

“I think Noah wrote a character who is so steadfast in her honesty … It’s kind of a story of her finding her ability to hold her own, and that was just a pleasure to play the character because she taught me a lot. She gave me a lot of bravery when it’s scary — showing up to such a big set and taking on such an incredible job. So yeah, Wendy, she’s honest, which is both vulnerable and very strong.”

Because this show has way more time than previous entries in the franchise, we’ll have a really good opportunity to explore not just Wendy, but plenty of other people. For us personally, this feels like both a relief and an opportunity to do something totally different.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Alien: Earth when it premieres?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Alien: Earth when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

