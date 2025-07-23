Alien: Earth spoilers: Creator on show’s vision for future

Even though Alien: Earth is coming on the air with a huge back catalogue of source material, there is still something that is hard to deny. Despite all we know about outer space from the movies, we really haven’t spent time on our home planet. That allows for creator Noah Hawley to put together something totally new — while also still finding ways to make it canon.

One thing that is clear without even seeing the show is that the Fargo showrunner wanted to, once again, ground these characters in a certain reality — one that is based not only on where we are now, but also where we could be going next.

For some more on all of this, be sure to check out some of his recent comments per TV Guide:

“I was able to look at the Earth and go, 100 years from now, how is it run? How have we organized ourselves? … We know it’ll be hotter, we know it’ll be wetter. It certainly seems like we’re in a race for a global monopoly. And there’s usually a last step, which is a few players left all competing.

“[In] 1900, you had Tesla and Edison and Westinghouse, they were all trying to control electricity … And so I thought, [what] if we make it that moment technologically, of what’s next for humanity?”

The idea of corporations fighting over the future of the globe is of course slightly terrifying, but also in line with where we are as a society today. Sometimes movie adaptations and/or revivals can be scary, but this is honestly one not worth a great deal of concern. After all, Noah has earned a lot of trust thanks to both Fargo and also Legion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

