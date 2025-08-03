Dexter: Resurrection season 1: A big Kurt Caldwell question

Of course, we know that Dexter: Resurrection is one of those shows that loves to dive deep into the lore and ask some big questions. With that in mind, we are seeing that happen all over again today.

This time around, the question we really want to dive into here is quite simple: Kurt Caldwell. Or, to be more specific, whether or not Leon Prater really knew about him.

After all, there are a lot of interesting angles to think about here, beginning with the fact that what Kurt did was despicable, and he also claimed many victims in the chamber that we saw in New Blood. However, at this point Leon has yet to really mention or reference him. What’s going on here?

Well, we do not think that Peter Dinklage’s character had much of an awareness of what Caldwell did when he was alive, largely due to the fact that he operated in secret. This is not the same situation as what we’ve seen with people like Lady Vengeance or the Gemini Killer. Also, remember that Resurrection is taking place a good ten weeks after New Blood, meaning that the authorities around Iron Lake are still combing through things.

Do we believe that Leon is going to eventually find some ways to “honor” Kurt in the disturbing ways that he does? We do tend to think that it’s possible, mostly because we’ve seen this show try to honor every single era of this universe in some way — even someone like Lumen, who was around at a time showrunner Clyde Phillips was not. (Of course, it was only a mention, but we do think it would be interesting if she comes back at some point.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

