Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/3?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that we are personally more than a little bit stoked for what lies ahead. Are we going to have a chance to see it all play out now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start here by sharing the good news: You are going to be seeing a new episode tonight! However, you are going to be waiting a good while to see it. The plan here is for it to air at 11:10 p.m. Pacific time, so about ten minutes later than usual. Rest assured that the episode will still be the typical length, and there is a chance that some of it will be migrated over to YouTube after the fact.

So what exactly are we going to see over the course of the episode tonight? This is where there are a lot of different possibilities and some of them can be rather tricky to figure out — after all, so much is dependent on what the host and the writers want to emphasize. They could talk about simple things like the aesthetic design of the White House, or do some deeper dives on recent scandals. Of course, we are already anticipating that a good bit of time is going to be devoted to a subject that is not necessarily getting a ton of publicity these days, but that’s largely due to how we have had a chance to see the show operate over time.

The most important thing here is just knowing that Last Week Tonight continues to offer some sort of laughs along the way, and that is in addition to the rather odd sense of comfort you can get from watching it. After all, the subject matter is serious even with all the humor mixed in.

