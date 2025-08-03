The Narrow Road to the Deep North season 1 episode 4: Last before finale

The Narrow Road to the Deep North season 1 episode 4 is coming to BBC One next week — so what can we say about it in particular now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that we are so much closer to the end than the beginning now, as episode 4 is going to be the penultimate one of the season. Whatever happens is going to set the stage for the finale, and we are of course anticipating a lot of emotional stuff.

Now, do you want to learn more about what is coming up? Then check out the full The Narrow Road to the Deep North season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dorrigo and Amy’s affair must end when he is shipped off to war, where as a prisoner, he and the other POWs witness and share a horrific event that will haunt them forever.

Ultimately, we knew that the events of this episode for Dorrigo were going to be coming, at least in that we’ve seen the character across multiple timelines already. We do not think that this is going to be one of the easier stories to watch but at the same time, we do tend to think that it may be one of the most important.

When the dust settles here, just remember that a lot of The Narrow Road has to feel like a showcase for Jacob Elordi, who is an extremely busy actor and likely chose to be a part of this show for some very specific reasons. We tend to think that this is one of those episodes that gives him a chance to flex some serious acting muscles — at the same time, whatever happens here is also going to be setting the stage for the finale.

