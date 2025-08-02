Fubar canceled; no season 3 coming to Netflix

In news that ranges from sad to unsurprising, the verdict is in on Fubar — and the series will not be coming back for a season 3.

A new report from Deadline confirmed that cancellation late this week, and it does come on the heels of the show’s second season failing to make much of an impression in the ratings at the streaming service. Despite having a big-name star in Arnold Schwarzenegger and a recent Oscar nominee in Monica Barbaro, it simply did not manage much traction. Some of that may have been to bad timing, or the mixed reaction to the first season when it aired a couple of years ago.

Is this the end of Schwarzenegger at Netflix? We do not necessarily see that, and we honestly think that his next big move should really be pivoting in some way to his real-life son in Patrick Schwarzenegger, who generated a lot of critical acclaim for his recent role on The White Lotus. We tend to think there is some sort of project there for the two of them, whether it be a movie or a new television series. Barbaro is going to be more than fine — she’s got a great resume at this point, though it is odd that three of her TV shows in Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and now this have been canceled after a short period of time.

Because Fubar is hardly a cheap show to make, we have a hard time thinking that another network or streaming service will pick it up. Instead, the most likely scenario here remains one where another party swoops in and decides to do something a little bit different with the property.

