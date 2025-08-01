Dexter: Resurrection: How old is Harrison Morgan really?

We recognize that at this point on Dexter: Resurrection season 1, there are a lot of questions — but let’s talk a big one with Harrison. How old is the character really?

Well, first and foremost, if you go back to the events of New Blood, it was clear at that point that Dexter’s son was 16. There was a gap of ten weeks between the end of that show and where we are right now, as evidenced by how long Dexter Morgan was in a coma. We also know that Harrison has talked about a GED in present-day.

So is Harrison still 16? Not exactly. In an interview on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, executive producer Scott Reynolds confirmed that Jack Alcott’s character is now almost 18. Meanwhile, his friend and hotel employee Elsa is 28. He also iterated that Harrison was the one who tried to kiss her rather than the other way around.

If you are wondering why the show changed things, here is a reminder that Resurrection was not meant to even exist once upon a time. New Blood was meant to be limited series, and there are likely many different changes that needed to be made for the sake of the story. Making Harrison a little bit older, for example, likely makes it easier for Alcott to play him since some time has passed since New Blood. Meanwhile, at the same time it also makes it easier for the character to be out there in the workforce. Let’s just hope that we do continue to see some great stuff with him all season, largely due to the fact that the version of Harrison here is so much better than what we saw on New Blood when it first aired.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

