Family Law season 4 episode 3 spoilers: A tennis star…

Next week is currently set to bring Family Law season 4 episode 3 to The CW — so is there anything we can say about it in advance?

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that “Game, Set, Match” is the title for this story — and it goes without saying that tennis is going to be a key part of it. Can you imagine them naming the installment this if it was not the case? Se do think that Daniel and Abby are going to find themselves in a really tricky spot, given that they will be taking on at the center of the story an athlete who finds themselves in a rather difficult predicament. There are not a lot of other shows out there that really take on personal subjects like this, and that has always been a big part of the show’s charm.

Below, you can see the full Family Law season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead.

Abby (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) represent a tennis star who wants to be un-adopted. But after some digging, the lawyers discover their client was never adopted in the first place. When a producer scouts her for a radio show, Lucy (Genelle Williams) preps for the interview while gearing up for her first night with baby daughter Harmony. And Daniel’s quirky one-night stand re-enters the picture. The episode is written by Ken Craw and directed by David Frazee (#403).

Of course, we are still very-much early into the season and by virtue of that, absolutely we anticipate that a number of major changes and surprises could still be coming. We tend to think that this show loves to combine story-of-the-week plots with longer stuff, and there is no real evidence that this is about to change.

What do you most want to see moving into Family Law season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

