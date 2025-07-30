Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Adrian’s campaign (day 22)

In about 48 hours the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be here — and of course with that, campaigns are underway!

At this point, it honestly does feel like this vote could be one of the most important of the season and for one simple reason — whatever happens here could really set the tone for what happens as we move forward this season. If Will loses the Blockbuster, it will be him versus Kelley / Adrian and within that, a split house battle could very much unfold. In a lot of ways, it is already happening with a few people in the middle.

After all, we have heard Katherine and Lauren discuss already the prospect of getting Will out, and we also tend to think that Zach, Vince, and Rylie would be for it. For them, Kelley or Adrian may simply have more use, at least with a couple of caveats. If Vince found out that Adrian has lost trust in him, it may be easier to vote him out. The group would also need Keanu’s support, and the problem there is that they’ve all tried to distance themselves from him since he is such a bad player.

Tonight, Adrian campaigned to Lauren, who told him that many of the women other than Katherine and Aa were pushing in some ways for him to go up. She is clearly trying to create a scenario where if he stays, he is pointed in that direction. Will, meanwhile, would be working with Ava, Ashley, Rachel, and that group if they are the ones who keep him.

One other problem here? Lauren may not want to be in a position where she has to break a tie, and Adrian with that may need a seventh vote to keep all the numbers with him. He has said that he wants to reach out to Morgan and Rachel, but he’ll have a lot more luck with the former. Morgan has a crush on Zach and has a relationship with Vince. That could be the lifeline.

What do you think we are going to see the rest of the week in Big Brother 27?

