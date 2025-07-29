Suzanne Rogers is NOT leaving Days of Our Lives

It is not often we see a story about a TV star not leaving their show, but here is where we are with Days of Our Lives and Suzanne Rogers.

Thanks to social media over the past few days, a rumor had started to pick up steam suggesting that the 82-year old actress would be departing after over 50 years and 3,000+ episodes. Thankfully, that is not ultimately going to be the case.

In a statement from the show per Soap Opera Digest, here is some of what the show itself had to say:

“Maggie and Suzanne are integral to the show’s history, present storylines, and now, on the heels of our pick-up, the future! … Neither are going anywhere.”

We are hardly surprised that Days of Our Lives wanted to get out in front of this, mostly due to the idea that they want to get out in front of some of these rumors. One of the worst things for them would be to lose viewers who were upset about this, as nostalgia is one of the reasons why the series is still success on Peacock. There are viewers who have watched it for over five decades, and also generations who were brought up on it as well as the Maggie character. We tend to think that whenever Rogers wants to leave at this point, she deserves the opportunity to reveal it on her own terms. We’ll see whenever that ends up happening but for now, let’s just rejoice that the rumors are false. Not only this, but then also the fact that the show is going to be back for more episodes in general! Having this sort of stability in this particular genre is almost always needed.

