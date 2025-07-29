Survivor 50 likely to be Cirie Fields’ final season

Cirie Fields may be a big part of the upcoming Survivor 50 on CBS, but do not expect her to be around for many more seasons after that.

Are we aware that the reality TV icon is also a part of the upcoming Australian Survivor season Australia vs. the World? Absolutely but for reasons that remain unclear, this version of the show has often struggled to find an American streaming home. (Some seasons were briefly on Paramount+ and that’s it.) Unless a US streaming partner emerges, the 50th season could very well be the last time we see Cirie play the game. Both of these seasons have already filmed and at this point, we are just waiting to see the results.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more reality TV updates!

So why could this be it for her? Well, Cirie herself explains to Entertainment Weekly that some of it has to do with exhaustion and age — yet, she also never rules anything out entirely:

… I’m tired. I’ll go and do a guest spot if they want me to come and teach some of these young’uns how to play. [Laughs] Or maybe be a supportive coach or something. I don’t know if Jeff [Probst] needs a nurse on set, maybe. But outside of that, I’m like, ugh. I don’t know. I never say never though. And somebody told me, never say never. So I never say never. But I feel like 50 was my swan song.

We do tend to think that Cirie really doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone at this point as a player. While she’s never won a season as of this writing, she’s gone super-deep into the game on three separate occasions and fell victim to a final two twist in Micronesia. She also is the best Traitor we’ve seen in the US version of the show. It does still feel like other reality TV competitions are in play for her — but we don’t think she’d ever do Big Brother again after she seemed to be pretty miserable most of season 25.

Related – See more discussion right now when it comes to Survivor 50

How well do you want Cirie to do on Survivor 50?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







