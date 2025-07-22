Survivor 50: An epic tease from Cirie Fields

Yes, we are very much aware that we will not be seeing Survivor 50 premiere on CBS until we get around to the spring of next year. However, is that really going to stop some of the teases? Hardly.

Because of the fact that the network shared the official cast so early, that does put them in a spot where they are able to let the cast come out and play hype machine for a moment. Enter Cirie Fields. Given the trust level that she’s built from fans over the years, we are pretty confident that if she says a season is good, it is very-much so.

Speaking to E! News now, here is some of what Cirie had to say about this version of the show:

“I can tell you one thing about season 50, and I haven’t said this about any other season … I’ve watched since Richard Hatch [won season one]. I’m a fan as well as a contestant … Best season ever. Best. Not just because I was there. Best. Season. Ever.”

We do tend to think that with 24 contestants, there is a lot of potential for epic moves and crazy surprises. What’s also going to be so interesting here is that we could be getting a lot of nostalgia mixed in some new fan favorites at the same time. We are really curious to see how people like Jenna Lewis and Coach Wade fare, given that it has been so long since either one of them was on the show. There are also legends like Cirie who have yet to win a season, and then you’ve got some people like Emily and Genevieve who we think are going to come into this playing hard and strategic.

