Survivor 50 premiere date: A July 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of July, are we going to get a premiere date for Survivor 50 over at CBS? What about other details beyond the cast?

We are actually in a super-interesting point right now regarding season 50, mostly due to the fact that there is technically another season coming first and yet, not a lot of people are talking about it. What makes things even stranger for now is that there are two season 49 players on In the Hands of the Fans, meaning that the other players will have no acute understanding about their games at all. That’s one of the many narratives that we are interested in seeing on the show as we inch closer to its arrival.

So is there any chance at all that we hear something more about the show this month? In a word, no. CBS will most likely share a season 49 premiere date before the month is over, and it is our expectation that we will see the series arrive in late September. Meanwhile, Survivor 50 should arrive at some point in late February or early March. We are curious to see just how it is programmed, given that there are 24 castaways, more so than any other season that we have had a chance to see. Does that mean more episodes? It is at least possible.

No matter who ends up winning or going far on this season, we are pretty consistent when it comes to the one thing we do want: Huge game moves from people who are eager to prove themselves. Also, we would especially love it if people like Joe, Colby, or Stephenie — people who are often known more for the idea of integrity within the game — are a little more eager to change up their style. There is still room for that!

Is there anything that you want to see in particular on Survivor 50 when it airs?

