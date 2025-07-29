Destination X season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the finale tonight on NBC, is there a good chance that a Destination X season 2 is going to happen? Or, is this the end of the road?

No matter what happens in the final episode, we should start off here by noting that the network has yet to reveal whether or not the Jeffrey Dean Morgan show is coming back. With that being said, we hope that it does! This was a really creative format that allowed for a little bit of audience interaction as viewers could try to piece together clues in real time. It also did something similar to Deal or No Deal Island, where you had reality TV newbies squaring off against some familiar faces.

For now, we’re going to stay cautiously optimistic that there could be another chapter, though we imagine that streaming ratings and/or word of mouth will be key. The biggest thing working against the show is that all of this travel is probably on the pricier side compared to some reality TV competitions that are out there.

Now if there is a huge takeaway we have from season 1 creatively, it is that sometimes, you really do not have to overthink what you are bringing to the table. What makes Destination X work well as a program is that it has a simple format. It deviated at times (take Venice) and when it did, it was a little less successful. The more that it is like GeoGuesser, the better — also, we tend to think that the longer the show lasts, the more opportunities there are for people to be cutthroat as they figure out the strategy.

There is no real timeline as to when NBC will renew or cancel the show; reality TV works a little different than scripted, where you have cast contracts and other pressing issues to think about.

