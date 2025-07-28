Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 5 spoilers: Birds of Paradise disaster

Tonight on ABC is going to bring us Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5 — and with that, a Birds of Paradise challenge?

For those who are curious as to what this is, it feels like yet another addition to try to adjust the format here an/or make it a bit more similar to Love Island or even the old Bachelor Pad. The men in the house are going to be sporting some bizarre bird-like costumes in what is a bizarre mating ritual while the women watch on, done up with all sorts of makeup and various features of their own. The whole thing is silly and yet, it may also show on some level where relationships lie.

For example, is there more evidence now that one woman does not have a partner in Paradise at all? The latest sneak peek over here suggests so, and honestly we feel for Jill. She’s been on Bachelor in Paradise before and despite actually being a serious catch (she’s got a cool career plus seems genuinely nice), she never feels like she is anyone’s first choice at the beach. This is something that may cause her to make some important long-term decisions before the season wraps up, but we’ll have to wait and see what those are. After all, we are at a point here where we are still early on!

In the end, the biggest thing that we are going to see tonight is some heartbreak — it is inevitable at this point. It is hard to really predict what couples will make it through. For example, Kat and Dale have been really close for a while; yet, at the same time, they have been extremely tumultuous.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

