Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 5 spoilers: Faith hits the beach!

Come Monday on ABC we are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5 — so who is hitting the beach?

Well, first and foremost, let’s talk about Faith. She was one of the more notable people from Gerry Turner’s season and with that in mind, we are rather thrilled about the fact that he is coming to this show. Yet, at the same time, we’re a little bit surprised that producers didn’t bring her in right away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV discussions!

Yet, let’s just remind everyone that the real goal here is to constantly surprise a lot of us, and Faith coming in now is sure to escalate tension … especially when there are only so few contestants who are left.

Below, you can check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what is to come:

Faith arrives in Paradise on horseback, turning heads as tension grows between six Golden women and only three Golden men. Meanwhile, Jesse introduces the Birds of Paradise chemistry test; just as the fun takes flight, a mysterious woman makes a dramatic entrance, instantly ruffling feathers. Later, one woman faces an emotional decision; a lucky couple disappears into the VIP suite for a night that could change everything; and an unexpected date between an unlikely pair takes everyone by surprise.

Now, the preview last night already indicated that we are going to be seeing the amount of contestants slowly chipped away as the format is altered later on in the season. Relationships will be tested, but there is also a chance at a cash prize at the end of the season. Will people stick around because of that … or will it be obvious that they are there for the wrong reasons at that point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







