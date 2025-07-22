Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 5 spoilers: Is Kat really leaving?

After what you saw tonight on ABC, what more is there to say when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 4?

Well, for starters, can we just cross our fingers and hope that there is less of Dale and Kat this time around? They were messy both and after the Rose Ceremony, and we still do not have a clear inkling as to when everything is going to be cleared up or if it ever will.

What we do at least know entering the next episode is that we’re going to be seeing Lea try to find a place after just turning up. The same goes for Nancy. Because of what April did at the Rose Ceremony tonight with Jonathan, there were only three older men left. That was not much when it comes to options.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, it does just feel like Jill could end up being the odd woman out — but there is still time for plenty of twists. There is going to be a chemistry test titled Birds of Paradise, and it does feel already like this is going to be one that is ridiculous and over the top.

Now, the bad news…

Well, let’s just say that there is 100% more drama for Kat and Dale. He is seemingly still open to explore some other connections. She threatens to leave in the promo, but is that actually going to happen?

Here’s the other thing that is interesting about the preview: It seems as though eventually, we are going to see the new arrivals stop and the show radically change. Instead, it will be more about the existing couples testing their compatibility and in the end, one may have a chance of winning $500,000.

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

