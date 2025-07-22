Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4: Who was eliminated?

It goes without saying, but we were pretty darn excited entering Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4 to see who would withstand a rose ceremony. Also, there were unbelievable amounts of drama leading up to it!

At this point, it does really feel like there are a handful of people who are soaking up airtime like a sponge — take Kat and Dale for example, who do seem to be at the center of a lot of back-and-forth over trust. Kat’s hardly been the most likable person in Bachelor Nation history, but she was also very-much right when it comes to how Dale handled his part of the argument.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further reality TV updates!

So were there any surprises? Well, for the Goldens, Leslie found herself scrambling when she was not able to pick Gary — and she chose Kim to keep instead.

As for the younger contestants, the real drama came down mostly to what Kat was going to do — did she stay with Dale, or go in a different direction with Jonathon waiting in the wings? Well, she stuck to her previous plan and opted to keep Dale around. This meant that Jonathon was in serious danger of leaving Paradise … or was he? Well, April decided to give Jonathon a rose despite him being significantly younger than her. Her logic was that she wanted someone to value him for what she saw in him. This actually was really sweet and totally unexpected.

As for the eliminations, we ended up seeing Jack and RJ say goodbye — though we do think that they were both really good spirits about it. We do hope that they both do end up finding someone down the road. We also got a little bit more of their life stories. (Jack saying that he hasn’t fallen in love despite leaving the restaurant business was pretty great.)

What did you thin about all the Bachelor in Paradise eliminations that we had tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







