Foundation season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Stress of Her Regard’

As we get ourselves increasingly prepared for Foundation season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, why not look at what is to come?

Well, based on everything that is out there at this point, “The Stress of Her Regard” is going to be one of those episodes that features a lot of characters experiencing different struggles. There is a lot to be excited about as a result of that and yet, also some causes for concern. We also hardly expect answers for every single character mixed in here, with Day front and center for a lot of it.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Foundation season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Demerzel struggles with the paradox of her programming. Pritcher’s true loyalties are revealed. Day sets off on a quest for answers.

One of the things that we are of course eager to learn within this episode is whether Demerzel can really fix what could be best defined as some glitches in her mind. After all, she has a rather tough hill to climb in this episode and getting to the other side will not be easy! We just hope that we’re going to move into a place here where the seeds are sewn for a really awakening the rest of the way.

How is the series performing ratings-wise?

We do like to check in with this given that there is no season 4 renewal yet, and we do remain cautiously optimistic. After all, it does feel like the show has done a good job staying within the top 5 on the Apple TV+ charts and while that hardly guarantees anything for an expensive property like this, it does enough to give us a certain measure of hope.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Foundation season 3 episode 4?

