Peacemaker season 2 trailer highlights multiple dimensions

Next month, Peacemaker season 2 is finally going to arrive over on HBO Max — why not take a larger look at what is ahead?

Well, today at San Diego Comic-Con the powers-that-be did finally lift the veil further on the next chapter of the story, and you better believe that there is all sorts of great stuff coming before too long. If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full trailer, one that indicates that moving into the next chapter, John Cena’s character wants to be taken seriously. That is going to send him on a journey that could bring him to an alternate world … one that brings him a lot of what he wants, but also one that could have dire consequences. All of this is reflected further in the official season 2 synopsis:

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

It has been out there for a while now that Peacemaker season 2 is going to be set not too long after the events of James Gunn’s Superman, and we know that multiple characters from that film are going to pop up here. All of this is to further set the stage for other projects within the new DC Universe, and we recognize fully that many of them are not even announced as of yet. Hopefully, this season will give some clarity to what is going on here, especially since there’s a lot of confusion since some characters / actors from the previous iteration of the world are sticking around.

