Peacemaker season 2: John Cena on long wait

For those who are not aware at present, HBO Max is going to be bringing Peacemaker season 2 on the air come August — and yes, it has been a long time since season 1 aired!

If you are frustrated, we more than understand; however, this is also a situation that could not be avoided for a number of different reasons. Some of them are creative, including a rebirth of sorts for DC on the big and small screen. Meanwhile, you also had industry strikes in 2023 that pushed back a number of things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, star John Cena addressed the long wait

“Thanks for your patience … I know we’ve had a lot of fans that have been waiting with bated breath, but the DC universe went through a bit of a shift so I’m glad we’re here now, and I think everything is done in the right perspective. I’m so grateful that the audience hasn’t forgotten about us, and to have James not abandon ship and hang in there for whenever the time was right to get back to work, that’s really good.”

James Gunn himself has cited himself as the biggest reason for the wait, largely due to the myriad of other projects that he’s had going on. Even with that, we do tend to think the second season is going to bring a lot of fun and crazy stuff that makes it worth the wait — and hopefully, this show follows up Gunn’s Superman movie with another example of what this new version of DC is going to look like.

Now, let’s just hope that over the course of the next few weeks, we are going to have a chance to get even more scoop on what is ahead.

Related – Get more news right now on Peacemaker season 2, including some other premiere date conversations

What are you most excited to see moving into Peacemaker season 2 over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







