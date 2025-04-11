Peacemaker season 2 premiere date revealed by James Gunn

If you are excited to see Peacemaker season 2 over at Max, let’s just say that we have some pretty darn fantastic news.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer James Gunn has officially confirmed that come Thursday, August 21, you are going to be seeing John Cena and the rest of the cast back. The schedule itself is to be determined, but we would not be shocked in the event that we see the first couple of episodes arrive at once.

Now, there is a certain amount of intentionality that comes within the Peacemaker season 2 premiere date, given that it is coming after the release of Gunn’s Superman film. This is a way to ensure that his new chapter of the DC Universe gets off to a great start, and with a couple of projects that are near and dear to his heart.

Now is the long wait for season 2 going to end up hurting the show on some level? Well, we do very-much understand the concern, all things considered. Yet, we do think that the enormous Severance success earlier this year showed that long breaks do not always hurt viewership, and it really just comes down to whether or not you can build buzz beforehand. We’re not anywhere near as concerned about this here, mostly due to the rather simple fact that this is one of those shows that does have a devoted audience and beyond just that, a nice boost from other stuff that is going on within the greater DC world.

If there is some sort of larger question that we are left to wonder at this point, it is what the road for this character could look like after this season. After all, Peacemaker is one of those characters right now who is straddling the line between the old and new parts of this universe.

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2 when it arrives at Max?

