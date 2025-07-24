Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is week 2 eviction decided?

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to see the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show happen — but has everything been figured out in advance?

Well, for the most part, we will say that it was a quieter Wednesday than we are used to as a longtime fan, though some of that may be tied simply to how much campaigning and/or discussion happened over the past couple of days.

As you saw on the show tonight, Will and Amy are now on the block alongside Amy and one of them will be leaving. Most likely, that person is going to be Amy unless she wins the BB Blockbuster competition. She does not have all that sway on anyone in the house other than Rachel, Ashley, and Morgan. These are her three biggest allies and while Morgan and Mickey are close, even Mickey seems to want to keep Adrian over her. Will, meanwhile, is most likely safe in any configuration. The vote may be a little tighter if it is Will versus Adrian, but we’ll have to wait and see if that comes up.

What has been fascinating about the week is really see a lot of campaigning happen by proxy, with Zach, Keanu, and Vince pushing for Adrian to stay while Rachel and Morgan do some heavy lifting for Amy. It may really just come down to whether people want to keep a competitor in Adrian in the game; or, if there is a desire to get rid of someone in Amy who will chip away at Rachel’s numbers. It feels more likely than ever that this vote is going to be one that gives us a better sense of what the hierarchy in the game could actually be over the next couple weeks.

