Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Amy in big trouble?

We are now in the afternoon of Big Brother 27, so what exactly is going on when it comes to the game? Well, a huge eviction vote is coming. For a little while, it did appear as though there were some significant debates as to what could be happening … but some of that has now died down.

So what can we go ahead and say here? Well, based on where things currently stand, Amy is likely gone if she stays on the block, even against Adrian. While she has support from some of the women, Adrian has Zach, Vince, Keanu, most likely Katherine and Lauren, Rylie by virtue of Lauren, and then also Mickey, who has pushed for him to stay over Amy. She just hasn’t done a whole lot to fight for her life and doesn’t bring a lot of value beyond just being a person who can sit on the block.

In the end, though, the most likely scenario that we need to consider entering tomorrow’s show is one where we’ve got Will and Amy on the block together — Adrian has shown himself to be pretty good in comps and he’ll have a good shot at the Blockbuster. Amy almost certainly goes in that configuration, as Will is a much better social player.

So what else is happening today?

Feeds were down a long time, but Adrian is continuing to campaign with the idea that he would nominate Keanu as a target moving forward. Meanwhile, Rachel has been a little messy, telling Lauren that she heard Katherine doesn’t like Amy, which came from Ashley. The feeds went down for a while on Wednesday afternoon, so there is a chance that there was more fallout from this beyond what we saw.

