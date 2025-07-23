Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Campaigns in high gear

As we get closer to the end of day 15 within the Big Brother 27 house, of course there is a lot of campaigns that start to happen. However, the ironic thing about what we’re seeing so far is that the people fighting the hardest are not necessarily those even on the block.

Out of the three people who are currently on the block right now, Adrian is the one who is clearly fighting the hardest to stay — but he is also the biggest threat. He has practiced talking about possible nominations if he were to win Head of Household, and has indicated that he would go after Keanu and keep other competitors safe. It is a compelling pitch but at the same time, Rachel has pushed for getting him out because he is a competitor. Why fight someone like that in the game?

On the flip side, Rachel has been working to convince Morgan and others there are reasons to get rid of Amy, including the simple fact that she is always going to be on the block. Rachel obviously views her as an ally, but she does take up a nomination spot that could go to other people and she is not much of a threat.

Our sentiment for now remains that Will likely stays no matter what if he remains in one of the nomination chairs. It is looking more and more possibly that Adrian goes if it is him versus Amy, but he does have people in his corner. Think along the lines of Zach, Vince, and then hilariously Keanu, who seems to have no real idea that he is actually

