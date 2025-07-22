Big Brother: Unlocked: Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur to host

We have known for a while that the premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked would be coming to CBS this Friday. Now, why not learn more?

Today, the network confirmed that season 16 champion Derrick Levasseur will be joined by season 24 winner Taylor Hale for a show that is striving to be more than just a clip show or general look at the contestants. Here is how it is described via press release:

Taylor and Derrick will guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the BIG BROTHER house. BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED will feature recurring segments like “BB Fantasy Draft,” “Big Move/Bad Move” and “Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy.” Throughout the season, Taylor and Derrick will be joined by mystery celebrity guests and surprise BIG BROTHER alumni to break down the drama and deliver exclusive insights. Keep your eyes on the official BIG BROTHER Instagram (@bigbrothercbs) – clues will be posted for fans to crack the mystery and guess which celebrity guest will be joining the panel!

Ultimately, we are going into this with the expectation that it is simply going to be fun — it helps that you’ll get some solid analysis from two people who know how to be entertaining, and also have on-camera experience even separate from being on the show. We do tend to think that one obvious guest they could have for the season is Brendon, but we do tend to think there are a lot of different alumni that they could look at — and that is in addition to whatever celebrities the producers have in mind.

Of course, our top priority is what actually happens in the game … but we’re always eager to look beyond that also.

