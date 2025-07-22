Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The current state of the vote

We are now into the afternoon of day 15 in the Big Brother 27 house — so who is most likely to be sent out the door?

Well, let’s just begin here by noting the following: Adrian, Will, and Amy are all on the block, and it is clear that we’re going to be seeing a really complicated campaign over the next few days. While we tend to think that at the moment Will is going to be okay, we cannot sit here and proclaim it to be 100% certain. There are still a lot of different ways in which everything could go south, but Adrian is probably the biggest challenge threat of the three.

Given what we know at this point, Adrian is starting to gear up some of his campaign to stick around, getting advice from Mickey and figuring out who to talk to. We tend to think that he will probably win the Blockbuster but at the same time, how can you sit back and act like this is a given? We don’t know what it is!

The biggest thing that Will has going for him over the other nominees is simply his friendliness — he gets along well with other people and does not isolate himself. We do tend to think that Amy’s not much of a comp threat, but she is pretty close to Rachel and that makes her a target. Also, she has not been social enough with everyone in the house and there are some significant issues that come with that. If people don’t think that she is beneficial to their game, why keep her? The motives for making that happen are reasonably small here, all things considered.

