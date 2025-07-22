Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Did Kelley win her Veto?

To say that today has been atypical within the world of Big Brother 27 is putting it lightly. Sure, we did have a Veto Ceremony earlier, one where Keanu took himself off the block and he was replaced by Amy. Yet, late this afternoon Kelley had an opportunity to earn her own Veto! She has a separate competition and now, we know what transpired there.

So, is she now off the block? Well, the results may not surprise a lot of people out there…

Just like she did the BB Blockbuster late last week, Kelley has once again earned herself safety! She managed to complete the competition and she will be a part of the game for at least one more week. Her victory meant that Jimmy had to nominate someone else and with that, he chose to put up Will.

If Jimmy really wanted to be thought of as some sort of bold player, this was not it. He’s gone from trying to make iconic speeches to nominating the two oldest players in the game — and of course, neither is thrilled about it. Will doesn’t want to go around and try to campaign to a bunch of 20-somethings for votes and we get it, especially since he has try to show that he has some value. Amy doesn’t really want to do it either. Adrian is technically a bigger threat than either of them, but they have the Blockbuster to try and change things up a little bit.

As for some other news today…

Will actually did bring up Zach’s name for the first time, mostly because of the fact that he is obviously such a big threat socially and feels like he could win a ton of competitions.

What do you think about Kelley winning her Veto in Big Brother 27?

