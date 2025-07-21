Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Rylie getting exposed?

Based on what we have seen so far today in Big Brother 27, we tend to think that production has one fairly clear agenda. They are clearly out to do whatever they can to let these people stir the pot!

After all, consider the fact that Kelley has already played her power to let her compete in a separate competition for a Veto. Keanu has already used his and Amy is on the block; now, we are left waiting to see what is going to happen with the second. If Kelley does not win, she likely goes home this week. If she does, Will most likely will be the replacement nominee.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional Big Brother live feed updates now!

Is there any chance that this could change? Well, there are a couple of things to note. Keanu has already tried to push Jimmy into nominating Rachel, who he does not trust despite the fact that she tried to work with him at one point. However, he didn’t want to do it — but he did like the idea that Keanu was talking game with him. (It makes him so much easier to manipulate later.)

Meanwhile, Morgan has continued a crusade-of-sorts to try and make people all the more suspicious of Rylie, one that includes her confirming to Will that he has been telling the women he voted to evict Zae and the opposite to the guys. We know that he’s the one who flipped and now that Will has this info, he could try and find a way to clear his name. We do not get the sense that Jimmy is going to make a move like this so soon but at the same time, it does at least feel like it puts Rylie more on the radar.

If Kelley does come off the block, it does honestly feel like the next few days will be gloriously chaotic. We will have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Get more news on Big Brother 27 from earlier in the day

What do you most want to see later this afternoon in the Big Brother 27 house?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







