MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 10 spoilers: The food auction

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 10 — and a pressure test like no other.

After all, what we are going to see with a food auction is rather simple: A game of strategy for four different duos. Not only do you have to utilize your culinary skills as you place “bids” for certain ingredients, but also figure out what you can do in a certain amount of time. These are the challenges that we do tend to like the most, largely because it allows contestants to be a little more creative. Also, it shows further how much they can deal with pressure.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 10 synopsis below:

The four duos on the losing team last week fight for survival in a new Pressure Test challenge. In a Gordon Ramsay-style food auction, the duos must bid for their ingredients for their dish. But instead of bidding with money, tonight they are bidding with time. The more minutes they give up to ‘buy’ their preferred ingredients, the less time they will have to make their dish. Find out who can hold their nerve and who will pay the highest price for failure, in the most strategic challenge yet in the all-new “The Great Ingredient Bid Off” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, Jul 30 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1510) (TV-14 L)

It obviously remains to be seen what exactly is going to happen here, but there is one thing that we can say with a certain level of confidence: This is one of those challenges that could produce a surprising exit.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 10?

Who are you rooting for when it comes to the remaining contestants? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

