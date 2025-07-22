Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Will Rita appear? Julie Benz says…

We have seen already a number of characters from the original show turn up over on Dexter: Resurrection. So what about Julie Benz?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting that Rita is obviously dead and that is not going to change. Yet, this is a show that has (pun intended) found a way to resurrect some other characters, whether it be the likes of Doakes, Trinity, or Miguel Prado. These are ghosts that are a part of Dexter’s consciousness, so why not consider Rita? She died at the end of the Trinity saga and that remains one of the hardest deaths we’ve endured as a longtime viewer of the show.

Speaking in a new interview with Bingetown, Benz confirmed that the producers have not reached out, and that she is “disappointed” given that there could have been some story there. Even though Rita is gone, her spirit does live on for Harrison and beyond that, nostalgia is a big selling point for the show.

One other thing that is worth noting at this point is rather simple: Rita does have some other kids who are a part of the universe. Astor and Cody are still out there, and we do think that if nothing else, seeing them again would be greatly fulfilling. Seeing them again feels like a white whale for a lot of fans, mostly because it is hard to know where they are, let alone what they are doing at this point.

The one thing we can say at the moment is that there is a good chance that Dexter: Resurrection gets renewed for another season. Who knows what will happen at that point?

