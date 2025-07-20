Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4: More ‘Call Me Red’ details

As we get ourselves more prepared to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 on Showtime in a matter of days, of course there is so much to be excited about!

So, where is the proper place to begin? Let’s just note that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to “Call Me Red,” and it starts by just noting that Dexter Morgan is about to meet a ton of people. Based on the promos we are going to see not just Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater within this episode, but a lot of other unique characters as well — including killers played by the likes of Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian. We are going to see a lot of them, but also more of Angel’s next moves as he takes off to New York City for a confrontation.

If you do want to learn more about what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

“Dexter attends a mysterious gathering, hosted by a highly influential figure with macabre ambitions. Harrison continues to struggle with mounting guilt and pressure at work, just as Angel Batista arrives in New York City.”

Ultimately, what Angel decides to do here is going to be incredibly fascinating, and for a multitude of reasons. We know that he has a ping on Dexter’s truck but at the same time, we know that this is an automobile actually in Harrison’s possession. We are going to see these two encounter each other more than likely before Angel tracks down Dexter. With that, is David Zayas’ character going to be the one who tells Harrison that his dad is still alive?

What do you most want to see coming on Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

