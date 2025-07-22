Power Book III: Raising Kanan ‘sequel’ series ordered at Starz

We know already that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 is going to be the final one over at Starz. Yet, there is a lot more coming!

Today, the folks at the network have confirmed that they have ordered to series Power: Origins, a sequel series that also comes from showrunner Sascha Penn. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed already that MeKai Curtis is going to be reprising his role of Kanan Stark in the project.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to get some more details now? Well, here is how the network is describing it:

The series will continue to explore the ‘Power’ universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.

Meanwhile, here are some comments from a number of people involved.

Sascha Penn – “I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers … Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz – “Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way … This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

There is no casting yet for the younger versions of Ghost and Tommy, but we do tend to think that is going to be confirmed in due time.

Are you excited for both Power Book III: Raising Kanan as well as Origins?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







