The Voice season 29 will be ‘Battle of Champions’

NBC has just confirmed that The Voice season 29 coming this spring is going to look and feel a little bit different than what we’ve seen in the past. However, is that really going to be a good thing?

Well, the singing competition is going to be getting a bit of a re-brand in The Voice: Battle of Champions, and will feature first and foremost just three coaches in Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine. Some parts of the traditional format are going to be here, albeit with some twists.

What is coming up next is a little bit hard to explain, so let’s just present it through the lens of what NBC had to say in a press release:

Blinds: Coaches compete against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition” (vying for the most three-chair turns) with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round.

Battles: The coach with the most three-chair turns automatically earns a “Super Steal” for the Battles. This coveted prize can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, guaranteeing a win.

Knockouts: Each coach brings back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.” All-stars represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. For this special episode, coaches call upon original Voice coach CeeLo Green to sit in on the competition and determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown.

Semi-Final and Finale Week: Kicks off with a Top 9 Semi-final and culminates in the Top 4 Finale. For the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past “Voice” artists will have the opportunity to get in on the fun firsthand, experiencing the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.

Coaches enter the competition with 10 artists per team, raising the stakes higher than ever in this season’s Blind Auditions.

Our early verdict

This all feels really hard to follow and honestly, we hope that the end result here is a lot clearer than what we are seeing at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

