The Voice 27 finale: Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, more to appear

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Voice 27 finale arrive on NBC — so what will you see?

Well, let’s just kick things off here by noting that there is a good chance you are going to see a lot of headlines on the show through its run time, and that includes both a winner announcement and of course some notable performances.

Per a network press release, here are just some people you can expect to see throughout…

Alicia Keys ft. Amanda Reid from Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” | Television debut performance of “The River/ “Empire State of Mind”

· Blake Shelton, returning for the first time since his final season in Spring 2023 | “Texas,” from new album “For Recreational Use Only,” which marks his 30th career #1 country radio single

· Chance the Rapper | “Space and Time,” the latest song from the Grammy Award-winning artist’s project, “Star Line”

· Foreigner | A medley of their greatest hits “Feels Like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is”

· James Bay ft. Sheryl Crow | Debut television performance of “You and Me Time,” the first collaboration between the multi-platinum singer, songwriter and guitarist and the nine-time Grammy Award-winning icon

· Joe Jonas | New single “Heart by Heart” from the global superstar’s forthcoming solo album “Music for People Who Believe In Love,” arriving May 23.

· Kelly Clarkson | New song “Where Have You Been”

· Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood | “God Made” from his self-titled, debut album set for release on May 16

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we want to see on The Voice finale is a winner that can actually end up being a huge success story. That does not often happen here, but we do think it is essential when it comes to actually building more of a brand. We would say that Renzo is the favorite, but there is room for debate.

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Voice 27 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

