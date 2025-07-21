Dexter: Resurrection season 1: David Zayas on Quinn, Masuka return

In just a matter of days you are going to get a chance to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 — so what is Batista going to do?

Well, following the events of episode 3, it is clear at this point that David Zayas’ character is heading off to New York City to get answers about Dexter Morgan. We know that he has a tail on his old truck, but he does not know at this point that Harrison has it! That means we’ve got another wrinkle thrown into the story and that is going to be a fun thing to watch unfold.

So while all of this is going to be really fun to watch down the road, we do think that we have to turn things over to Zayas himself. If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where the actor describes what it was like to reunite with two people in CS Lee and Desmond Harrington who were a huge part of the original show’s legacy. The veteran actor describes it as comfortable and with that, we’re eager already to learn more as to whether or not Masuka and Quinn will return again.

For now, it seems like Batista is doing whatever he can at this point to ensure that his Miami Metro colleagues are not involved in what he is doing. Could that ever change? In theory sure, but at the same time, we do tend to think that he wants to shield them in the event that something goes wrong for him here. We are very much worried about the guy’s fate and honestly, how can we not be at this point?

What do you want to see from Batista moving into Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

