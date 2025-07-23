The Snake season 1 episode 5: Derek fights back

For one of the first times this season, The Snake episode 5 managed to produce an hour of television that genuinely surprised us. Not only did this happen via the person who went home, but also the way in which the show went about it. Kudos here have to go to the editing team, who found some ways to really blindside us as viewers almost as though we were a contestant.

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to put the focus on Jacob, someone who ironically is not even on the show before. He made the decision to leave behind an advantage for his old pal Derek, who was able to use it to his advantage in a few ways. Not only did he win power to be The Snake, but at the same time set in course the most dramatic chain of the season.

Basically, Derek tried to plan down almost every single part of this to ensure one of the three-person bro alliance was sent out — and he got exactly what he wanted. It was contingent on Amanda being able to play double agent, but she was successful in doing so. (The crazy thing is that the show even tricked us with where she stood on the pecking order.) Meanwhile, Kethryn was more than happy to stab the guys in the back, since it is what she wanted to do for most of the season.

Now as for who went home in the end, that’s where Devonte got the bad news. Derek opted to get rid of someone who had lied to him previously and really, the poker player understood and respected that. The person who really betrayed him was Kethryn, but that’s the name of the game — and that is something that has been telegraphed in a lot of her confessionals all season long.

