Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Where is it?

At this point, we are getting close to the end of July and yet, there is still no clear word on a Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date. What in the world is going on here?

Well, let’s just try to put things in perspective for a moment — at this time last year, we knew when season 4 of the Hulu hit was going to premiere. However, this time around the powers-that-be are keeping their cards close to the vest. They have not revealed anything yet and because of that, it only feels appropriate to question what is going on here. Are we set for some huge delay when it comes to a return to the Arconia?

For now, let’s just say the following: Season 5 is done filming, and has been for a little bit. The wait we are dealing with here has nothing to do with anything happening behind the scenes. With that in mind, we really do tend to think that everything is tied to what the folks at the streaming service want. Remember that they have Alien: Earth coming on the air next month, and that could hold them down for a little while.

Because of everything we’ve laid out here, our general feeling here is that Only Murders will be coming back at some point around mid-to-late September. It still makes sense for Hulu to put the show out this year, mostly because of the fact that it keeps it eligible for the Golden Globes. Our general feeling now is that we’re going to get an announcement at some point pretty soon … but unfortunately, there is still no clear timetable for it.

