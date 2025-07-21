Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

At some point before we get to the end of July, are we going to be learning more about a Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date? What about further news on the show itself?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here with a reminder that you are going to be seeing more of the show at some point; it has already been renewed! Not only that, but we know that a lot of the story has already been set. This new chapter is not going to be a straight-up adaptation of any source material but rather, an original story that will feature a lot of season 1 characters.

Here is more in terms of what we can say at present — filming for the new season with Vince Vaughn will be starting up this fall, meaning that you will be waiting a good while to see Bad Monkey actually back. For now, we tend to think that we are going to be lucky to get it until either summer or fall of next year. This is a series that takes some time to make and even when it is done, the folks at Apple TV+ will likely hold on to it until it is best for them to throw it out there. They clearly have a strategy surrounding the releases for most of their shows.

In the end, we tend to think that if you love Bad Monkey, you will probably be stuck waiting for a lot of July to get more news. If you are lucky, at some point this fall you are going to get a chance to learn something more about either the cast or what the original story will be.

