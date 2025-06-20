Bad Monkey season 2: Show EP on Razor Girl wait

If you have not heard as of yet, Bad Monkey has been renewed already for a season 2, with the plan being for it to film later this year. All of this is exciting, but we do think that there is one element of what lies ahead that surprised a lot of people: Razor Girl is not the source material being adapted.

For those of you who are not familiar with it, this is the second book from Carl Hiaasen to feature the Andrew Yancy character played here by Vince Vaughn … so why not get to it now? There are still plans to do so eventually, but it turns out that there is a pretty creative reason for handling things this way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking on the subject further to TVLine, executive producer Bill Lawrence noted that the decision to proceed with an original story for season 2 was tied in part to wanting to use a lot of the same actors from season 1:

“‘Razor Girl’ is a great novel for people who want to read it, but it’s kind of a break from the characters of the first [book], and we wanted to have some of the characters from the first season more front and center in the second … [Season 2 is] an original story, but we’re all Carl Hiaasen aficionados — and, also, Carl consults on the show and has been helping us a ton.”

If Carl is okay with where things are going, doesn’t it feel fair to feel comfortable at this point? We do recognize the idea behind having Bad Monkey around potentially for more than two seasons. We do recognize that for some, the more concerning thing may be moving production to Florida to Los Angeles. The only thing we can say in response is that there are some exteriors that are being shot in Florida, so it will still have a little bit of that feel.

Related – Get some more thoughts on Bad Monkey season 2, including more premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Bad Monkey season 2 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







