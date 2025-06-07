Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now almost halfway through the year, is more news on Bad Monkey season 2 on the horizon? There are reasons to hope, but it is actually going to happen?

Well, the first thing we should remind everyone of here is that a second season at Apple TV+ has already been ordered, albeit with some surprising changes. First and foremost, the show will be relocating production to Los Angeles despite Florida being the central setting of the story. Meanwhile, the show is also shifting from the source material, and opting to do an original Andrew Yancy tale as opposed to Razor Girl — which we do tend to think could come eventually.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Collider last month, Vince Vaughn confirmed that filming had yet to start:

“We will start filming this year. I think they have the outline for the first four episodes. I don’t want to give away too much because we kind of left it in a great place to see where a lot of different things go, but I think that what Bill [Lawrence] has as far as what’s going on is super, super fun and interesting, and a really great next step for the characters.”

In the same piece, the actor discussed how they are going to be able to make the show’s California production work:

“Well, Florida is such an iconic part of that story that we’re still going to shoot the exteriors and a lot of that stuff in Florida, where it takes place, but a lot of the interiors and stuff we’re going to be able to do in California…”

Given that production has yet to even start on season 2, it makes sense that there would not be a lot more to share at this particular moment. However, it does remain our hope that we will see it air at some point next year — just don’t imagine any premiere-date news in the immediate future. Heck, we’d be surprised if an announcement comes out before next spring.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Bad Monkey season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







