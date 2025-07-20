Dancing with the Stars 34: Could Tom Bergeron make return?

Is there any chance that, years following his original exit, we could actually see Tom Bergeron involved on Dancing with the Stars? Let’s just say that for the time being, there is a slight possibility of it.

For a good while, it honestly did feel like the former longtime host coming back was not going to happen at all, despite him being incredibly popular. His original exit was tied to differences about the direction of the show creatively, especially under the current producers. Since that time the dance competition has brought back showrunner Conrad Green, someone who did work with Bergeron for many years.

In the end, all of this has opened up to Tom reconsidering a return to the show — albeit for a short-term gig. Here is what he had to say on his discussions with Green to USA Today:

“We did have lunch, and we did talk, and I offered a scenario where I might come back for a night in a certain capacity … The mirrorball is back in their court.”

There was an era after Bergeron’s exit where the series did have some serious problems when it comes to hosting; however, it feels like they have found consistency now with Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. Tom could come back now without threatening it and in a lot of ways, we tend to think it would be somewhat healing to the show. Time has passed and beyond that, we’re not sure that the competition has ever given Tom the credit he deserves for keeping it consistent for so many years. (Also, his in-show banter with some of the judges was always top-notch.)

