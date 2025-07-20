Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Keanu, Rachel beef

We are mere hours away from the latest Big Brother 27 episode airing on CBS but of course, the real drama remains on the live feeds!

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and talk about one of the most bizarre relationships that we have this season, one that puts Rachel and Keanu front and center. There have been moments where Rachel has tried to help him; yet, there have also been instances where she tried to put him and Zae against each other. Keanu realized that and he’s focused on that more so than any attempts to build an ally here. Also, there is another issue here — Keanu clearly watched some sort of highlight reel featuring Rachel before the season, one that painted her in a less than flattering light in his mind. He’s therefore focused on that and is completely ignoring any other quality of hers that has presented itself.

Case in point, Keanu trying to tell Rachel about said highlight reel, which feels like it was mostly chaotic moments of herself from season 12. She got mad and walked away, suggesting that he was doing whatever he could to get in her head. Maybe that is true but honestly, we’re not sure he is even self-aware enough to do that. Keanu is basically stumbling through the game at this point; he may actually be nice outside the game but within the house, he drives everyone crazy.

The funny thing here is simply that Keanu is safe at this point and within that, he and Rachel both will likely have to live with each other a while longer. He doesn’t really have any allies but at the same time, isn’t there still an opportunity for people to pick him up as a number?

