The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 spoilers: George’s battle

Next week on HBO, you are going to be seeing The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 — so what more can we say about it?

Well, it may be crazy to think first and foremost here, but we already into the home stretch of the season! There are only three episodes left and in general, we imagine that there will be a lot of major events happening there across the board. We have to imagine that Gladys will continue to have big decisions to make in regards to her future. Meanwhile, George has to figure out what he wants to do in order to ensure that he finds success when it comes to the rail line.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more information now on what is to come:

While Bertha encourages Gladys to stand up for herself, George faces an upward battle to secure the rail line that runs through Chicago. Larry gains intel that leads Oscar to have a long-awaited confrontation – but raises doubts for Marian. Later, Peggy confides in Dr. Kirkland about her past, and Ada has a candid talk with Jack about his future.

Julian Fellowes has said already that the third season of the show would give the younger characters in the ensemble more time to shine and in the end, that’s something that we have seen play out in a number of forms already. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the story continues to bring some twists and turns, but then also give us jaw-droppers that will shape something super-exciting for the end of the season. We are still left to wonder, after all, how a lot of things are going to end up concluding here.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Gilded Age, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







